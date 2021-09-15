Another front headed for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says temperatures will be increasing on Thursday, but a front arriving Friday could make for an interesting setup for the end of the week.

Thursday looks to have mainly sunshine with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs back to near 90. It will be windy across western Kansas with gusts reaching 30-35 mph.

As the next cold front enters Kansas Friday, there will be a significant range in temperatures from western Kansas to the east. It may only be in the 60s Friday in the northwest, but farther east, it will be a day with highs near 90. Scattered storms may develop in northern Kansas too, but it doesn’t look very widespread.

The weekend should have sunshine and highs near 90.

A stronger cold front arrives early next week (Tuesday), which will usher in the coolest air yet in September.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 91 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 67 Sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance for afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 54 Mostly sunny; breezy.

