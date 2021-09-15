Brief break from the heat Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are coming to a stop and the day ahead looks quiet and cooler with clearing skies. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s or near normal for middle September.

The taste of fall will not last long as hotter weather quickly comes back to Kansas. Expect highs to climb into the 90s on Thursday and remain there through the weekend. In fact, this Saturday and Sunday look just as sunny and hot as last weekend.

The strongest cold front in months will move into the state early next week. While the exact arrival time is uncertain, showers and storms are a safe bet late Monday into Tuesday followed by highs in the 70s and overnight temperatures in the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 92. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 95. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 92. Sunny and windy.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy with possible storms.

