Advertisement

Brief break from the heat Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are coming to a stop and the day ahead looks...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are coming to a stop and the day ahead looks quiet and cooler with clearing skies.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are coming to a stop and the day ahead looks quiet and cooler with clearing skies. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s or near normal for middle September.

The taste of fall will not last long as hotter weather quickly comes back to Kansas. Expect highs to climb into the 90s on Thursday and remain there through the weekend. In fact, this Saturday and Sunday look just as sunny and hot as last weekend.

The strongest cold front in months will move into the state early next week. While the exact arrival time is uncertain, showers and storms are a safe bet late Monday into Tuesday followed by highs in the 70s and overnight temperatures in the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 92. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 95. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 92. Sunny and windy.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy with possible storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
money generic
Wichita homeowners voice frustration with spike in water bill
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move across Kansas today.
Cold front is coming to Kansas Tuesday

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tuesday 9/14/21. Strong storms could persist through 11 pm.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move across Kansas today.
Cold front is coming to Kansas Tuesday
Shower and storms will help to cool things down Tuesday.
Scattered storms & a cooldown coming
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm start to the workweek, but cooler temps are on the...
Hot start to the workweek