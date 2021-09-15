Community Events Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as a nod to anniversaries of national independence for a number of Latin American countries. Communities are given the opportunity to recognize and celebrate community members and their ancestors who hail back from Latin American countries.

If you live in Kansas, there are several upcoming events that you won’t want to miss.

The SW Bricktown Neighborhood in Hutchinson will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with its inaugural SW Bricktown Fiesta from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 in SW Bricktown Park at 301 W. First Ave.

Exploration Place is hosting Fiesta Hispana on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. The event features mariachi music, Mexican food, dancers and a vaccination clinic.

Old Town’s Latinfest-ICT takes place at 301 N. Mead from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 18 and includes Latino food vendors, live bands, exhibitions and presentations.

Wichita State is honoring Hispanic heritage with events throughout the month, including panel discussions, a Netflix watch party and a voter registration workshop. More details can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.