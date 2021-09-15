Gates reopen at McConnell Air Force Base
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: All inbound and outbound gates at McConnell Air Force Base have been reopened following a brief closure Wednesday morning.
Officials at the air force base said the closure was not a part of the exercise we conducted Monday and Tuesday of this week.
McConnell Air Force Base announced Wednesday that its gates are closed.
The base said no traffic will be allowed in or out at this time.
The base said more information would be released regarding the closure at a later time.
