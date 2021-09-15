Advertisement

Protests continue in front of KU’s Phi Kappa Psi

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The protests continue Tuesday night in front of the University of Kansas fraternity Phi Kappa Psi.

Hundreds of people surrounded the Phi Kappa Psi house Monday night to protest an alleged rape by a member over the weekend. Students are calling for said man to be arrested for his alleged actions. Lawrence Police confirmed Tuesday that they are aware of a possible sexual assault near campus over the weekend, but do not provide details about such investigations.

There was a brief skirmish between protesters when arrived with a large pro-Trump flag, but authorities were able to break it up. There was also a petition going around asking for the removal of Phi Kappa Psi from KU’s campus.

Phi Kappa Psi said in its statement Monday that they’re aware of the allegations and are fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

