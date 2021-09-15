Advertisement

Vandalism forces City of Augusta to restrict public restroom use

By KWCH Staff
Sep. 15, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Augusta announced Tuesday on that it would restrict use of its public restrooms due to recent vandalism in multiple locations.

“Effective immediately, all public restrooms throughout all our parks will only be available for public use Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the announcement read. It noted that the new hours would remain until further notice.

The message from the Community Development Department said vandals have spray-painted walls and picnic tables and destroyed items inside restrooms at Garvin Park and spray-painted play structures at other parks. The department said the vandalism “has resulted in considerable expense of public tax dollars to repair the damage.”

The city asks anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the Augusta Department of Public Safety at (316) 775-4500.

