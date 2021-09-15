Advertisement

Wichita Police to discuss Enigma Club shooting at Wednesday press conference

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday about the Enigma Club shooting.

Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson will also speak, along with other community members.

The suspect in the shooting, Keshawn Maurice Dawson, has yet to be located more than a week after the shooting.

This comes as Enigma Club & Lounge announced they will reopen on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage
money generic
Wichita homeowners voice frustration with spike in water bill
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County Detention Deputy charged with disorderly conduct

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas’ Democratic governor appears wary of vaccine mandate
Augusta bathroom damage
Vandalism forces City of Augusta to restrict public restroom use
Augusta bathroom damage
Augusta bathroom damage
McConnell Air Force Base
Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base