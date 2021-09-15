Wichita Police to discuss Enigma Club shooting at Wednesday press conference

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday about the Enigma Club shooting.

Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson will also speak, along with other community members.

The suspect in the shooting, Keshawn Maurice Dawson, has yet to be located more than a week after the shooting.

This comes as Enigma Club & Lounge announced they will reopen on Sept. 22.

