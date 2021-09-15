Advertisement

Woman abducted from Eastborough, later found Tuesday evening

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTBOROUGH, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was abducted and later found in Eastborough while she was driving with her 11-year-old boy Tuesday.

Wichita Police, who is assisting in the case, said the woman was driving when a black Dodge Ram pick-up pulled in front of her and forced her to stop. One man in the vehicle, her ex-boyfriend, was armed and battered the woman while pulling her out from her vehicle and forcing her into the pick-up.

The 11-year-old ran from his mom’s vehicle, and a second suspect drove off in the mother’s vehicle. The calling party drove the boy to the police station.

The woman was later located, as well as her vehicle, in the 5800 block of East Pembrook. She was then taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Wichita Police are assisting Eastborough Police with the investigation and are working to locate the two suspects.

Those with information are asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault - Shelter, Outreach and Victim Assistance:

  • Harbor House 316-263-6000
  • StepStone 316-265-1611
  • Wichita Family Crisis Center 316-263-2313
  • Crisis Line 316-267-7233 or 316-267-SAFE
  • Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center 316-263-0185
  • Crisis Line 316-263-3002
  • Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence 785-232-9784
  • Attorney General’s Victim Services 800-828-9745

