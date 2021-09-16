2 arrested following search warrant involving fentanyl in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested two people on Thursday after serving a search warrant involving fentanyl in the 900 block of N. Broadway.

The police department’s Special Investigations Bureau Community Response Team was assisting the Butler County Sheriff’s investigations with the case and went to an apartment building near 9th and Broadway around 9:35 a.m. to serve the warrant.

Officers made an initial arrest, but a second suspect attempted to escape from a balcony, then retreated back into an apartment building and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT negotiators were called out to the scene. Around 12:35 p.m., officers arrested the second suspect peacefully. No one was hurt.

