2 arrested following search warrant involving fentanyl in north Wichita

SWAT was called out to the 900 block of N. Broadway Thursday afternoon where a search warrant ...
SWAT was called out to the 900 block of N. Broadway Thursday afternoon where a search warrant involving fentanyl was being served.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested two people on Thursday after serving a search warrant involving fentanyl in the 900 block of N. Broadway.

The police department’s Special Investigations Bureau Community Response Team was assisting the Butler County Sheriff’s investigations with the case and went to an apartment building near 9th and Broadway around 9:35 a.m. to serve the warrant.

Officers made an initial arrest, but a second suspect attempted to escape from a balcony, then retreated back into an apartment building and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT negotiators were called out to the scene. Around 12:35 p.m., officers arrested the second suspect peacefully. No one was hurt.

