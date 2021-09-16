Advertisement

Does It Work? ‘Stop Shakes’ Anti-Vibration Pads

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a situation many of us have faced: You put a load of laundry in the washer only to hear your machine shaking from the other room.

The makers of “Stop Shakes” Anti-Vibration Pads claim their product will help to fix the problem. Can the pads come through in calming your laundry experience?

Rachel Hackbarth puts them to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
police lights
Woman abducted from Eastborough, later found Tuesday evening
Protesters gather around KU's Phi kappa Psi fraternity
Hundreds gathered outside KU frathouse over alleged rape
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage
money generic
Wichita homeowners voice frustration with spike in water bill

Latest News

Does it Work
Does It Work? ‘Stop Shakes’ Anti-Vibration Pads
Dog at groomer
Vets and groomers slammed with pandemic pets
police lights
Motorcyclist killed in Winfield crash
Wesley children's hospital
Doctors discuss rising pediatric cases of COVID-19