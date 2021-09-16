Fan favorites at the Kansas State Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The strolling piano man is among the fan favorites at this year’s Kansas State Fair. Blake Guire can play everything from Elton John to Billy Joel, even Metallica and Disney.

Crowds gathered on Wednesday to request songs, take videos and try to figure out how Guire plays the piano, sings and rolls around the fair - all at the same time.

“Usually at fairs, festivals you see music at one place and people go to see the music. But here, we get the opportunity to move to people,” said Guire.

Thirteen competitors faced on Day 6 of the Kansas State Fair for another fan favorite - the Kansas Auctioneering Association Bid-Calling Contest. Contestants auctioned off two items to the crowd in hopes of becoming the next KAA champion.

The competition started off with the interview portion of the contest Wednesday morning. Then wrapped up with the bid-calling. The top 5 will move onto the finals. The winner will be the face of the Kansas Auctioneers Association next year. They will receive a plaque, belt buckle, and a chance to compete in the international championships in San Diego.

”One of my favorite days of the year coming out to the state fair. It’s nice to be back and see people and really promote the auction industry, we really feel it’s the best way to sell things. So just glad to be back more than anything,” said contestant Daniel Gutierrez.

Another fan favorite is the chainsaw sculptures created by Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins. The pair carved multiple pieces in front of the crowd every few hours on Wednesday. Some of the sculptures included a buffalo and a raccoon. Fairgoers said they can’t wait to bid on the items when they are auctioned off on Saturday.

