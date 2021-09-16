Motorcyclist killed in Winfield crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday evening in Winfield. As of Wednesday night, details are limited, but Winfield police said the crash happened on US-160, east of Harris Road. No one else was injured.

As of Wednesday night, the area was clear for traffic. Winfield police said the department will provide further information Thursday morning.

