Motorcyclist killed in Winfield crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday evening in Winfield. As of Wednesday night, details are limited, but Winfield police said the crash happened on US-160, east of Harris Road. No one else was injured.

As of Wednesday night, the area was clear for traffic. Winfield police said the department will provide further information Thursday morning.

