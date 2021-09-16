University, supportive nonprofit respond to sexual assault report at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University Police Department is investigating a report of sexual assault on campus.

According to the police department’s daily crime log, a student reported being sexually assaulted in their dorm room at 3 a.m. on Sept. 12. The report was made on Sept. 14 at 2:08 a.m. The student is speaking out on social media, but Eyewitness News is withholding the student’s name as we do for victims of sexual assault.

“My reaction is always one of sadness and I’m also in awe of the courage and bravery it takes for survivors to come forward Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASAC) Director of Survivor Services Mary Stolz said.

Stolz wants survivors to know the center is there to help them.

“We went to the hospital 500 times with survivors in 2019. A lot of times, their assault didn’t happen two days ago, it happened 25 years ago,” Stolz said.

The student identified as the alleged victim at Wichita State, has been posting on social media that not much has been done by police to get the suspect in the case arrested.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma issued the following statement regarding the investigation on campus.

“A report of sexual assault was received on campus earlier this week that remains under investigation. The University cannot comment on an active criminal or Title IX investigation nor can the University share information that is protected by federal privacy and record laws.

What I can tell you is that Wichita State University does not tolerate any act of sexual violence. Student safety is our top priority. We take seriously any report of sexual violence and fully support survivors of such abuse.

We are proud of the University’s recent recognition as one of the top 25 safest campuses in the United States. We know that sexual assault is still an unfortunate reality on college campuses and we continue to be proactive in implementing campus safety measures and providing support and education to our students, faculty and staff.

We have a highly trained police force that is on campus and accessible to our entire campus community with a remarkable response time. Wichita State University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance provides direct support to our campus community through training and education and investigate and take appropriate action on all reported Title IX matters. Sexual Assault Prevention training is required for all students, faculty and staff.

We also have a number of resources for students seeking support, including Counseling and Prevention Services and the CARE Team. Anyone needing to report sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation can go to www.wichita.edu/reportit. The University’s policies related to sexual violence, harassment and retaliation are accessible to all students and the public on our website. We are committed to taking all reasonable steps necessary to avoid, prevent, and deter acts of violence on campus, and to be prepared to respond to reports of criminal activity that may occur on campus.”

The Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASAC) has a 24-hour hotline available for victims of sexual assault, 316-263-3002.

Stolz shared a reminder message to survivors of sexual assault.

“They’re not alone, and knowing that there is support out there and that their community believes them and supports them,” Stolz said.

She said services at WASAC are free and available for those who need help.

