Strong cold front arrives Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will move into Kansas Friday, bringing a significant cooldown for northern Kansas. A few showers and storms will also be possible over parts of the state.

The front will move into northern Kansas around daybreak Friday. Morning temperatures will start out in the 60s for most of the state.

A few showers will be possible by mid to late morning over north central Kansas, otherwise a slightly better chance for showers and a few storms will arrive by late afternoon and into the evening along the cold front from central into southwest Kansas.

Temperatures will only reach the 70s behind the front over northern Kansas with 80s ahead for the front for southern Kansas.

Storm chances will end Friday night as the front lifts back to the north as we head into the weekend. This will keep temperatures warm statewide with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.

Another strong front will move through on Monday of next week, bringing more showers and storms and cooler weather with highs in the 70s for a couple days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 90 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 69 Increasing clouds; evening storms. Windy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 56 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 50 Sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

