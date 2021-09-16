Advertisement

Strong cold front arrives Friday

Much cooler for northern Kansas, but still warm for southern Kansas
Forecast temperatures Friday afternoon.
Forecast temperatures Friday afternoon.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will move into Kansas Friday, bringing a significant cooldown for northern Kansas. A few showers and storms will also be possible over parts of the state.

The front will move into northern Kansas around daybreak Friday. Morning temperatures will start out in the 60s for most of the state.

A few showers will be possible by mid to late morning over north central Kansas, otherwise a slightly better chance for showers and a few storms will arrive by late afternoon and into the evening along the cold front from central into southwest Kansas.

Temperatures will only reach the 70s behind the front over northern Kansas with 80s ahead for the front for southern Kansas.

Storm chances will end Friday night as the front lifts back to the north as we head into the weekend. This will keep temperatures warm statewide with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.

Another strong front will move through on Monday of next week, bringing more showers and storms and cooler weather with highs in the 70s for a couple days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15.  High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10.  Low: 66.

Sat: High: 90  Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90  Low: 67  Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 91  Low: 69  Increasing clouds; evening storms. Windy.

Tue: High: 75  Low: 56  Decreasing clouds; windy.

Wed: High: 78  Low: 50  Sunny.

Thu: High: 81  Low: 53  Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
police lights
Woman abducted from Eastborough, later found Tuesday evening
McConnell Air Force Base
Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base
A few storms possible Friday evening
Another front headed for Kansas
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our break from the heat on Wednesday was nice, but it is also over.
Temps trend higher Thursday and Friday
A few storms possible Friday evening
Another front headed for Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are coming to a stop and the day ahead looks...
Brief break from the heat Wednesday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tuesday 9/14/21. Strong storms could persist through 11 pm.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch