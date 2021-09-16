Temps trend higher Thursday and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our break from the heat on Wednesday was nice, but it is also over. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon underneath a mainly sunny sky.

Expect highs to remain in the lower 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In fact, this weekend will be just as hot as last weekend as summer refuses to loosen its grip on the state.

The strongest cold front in months is coming to Kansas early next week. While the exact arrival time is uncertain, showers and storms are a safe bet on Monday into Tuesday followed by highs in the 70s and overnight temperatures in the 40s the remainder of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: S/E 5-15. High: 91.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 90. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 91. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 92. Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 82. Partly cloudy and windy with possible storms.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 76. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

