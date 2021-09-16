Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
police lights
Woman abducted from Eastborough, later found Tuesday evening
McConnell Air Force Base
Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base
A few storms possible Friday evening
Another front headed for Kansas
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’
SWAT was called out to the 900 block of N. Broadway Thursday afternoon where a search warrant ...
2 arrested following search warrant involving fentanyl in north Wichita
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
Some confusion ahead of FDA COVID booster meeting
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud