Trial date set for former Chiefs assistant charged with DWI

(Courtesy KCTV)
(Courtesy KCTV)(KCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to face trial in April on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a crash last year that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid’s trial on the felony charge was scheduled for April 18 during a virtual hearing on Thursday. The trial is expected to last a week.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged after he hit two stopped cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead stadium in February, prosecutors said. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors allege Reid was speeding and intoxicated when he hit the cars. He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.113 about two hours after the crash, according to court records.

Reid underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash.

Reid was placed on administrative leave and the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire, ending his employment with the team.

