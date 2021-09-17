Dry and warm weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a warm and dry weekend before a strong cold front brings much cooler weather next week.

A few showers and storms will continue this evening along a cold front from northern and into central and southwest Kansas. Any storm activity should begin to diminish after sunset.

Temperatures Saturday morning will range from the mid 50s for northwest Kansas to the mid 60s for south central Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon after some morning clouds. South winds will be breezy over western Kansas.

We will have sunshine again on Sunday with highs around 90. South winds will be gusty over central and western Kansas.

Another strong cold front will move through the state on Monday, bringing a chance for a few showers and storms during the evening and possibly into the night over central and southern Kansas.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 70s and lower 80s over western Kansas Monday. It will still be warm in eastern Kansas ahead of the front with highs in the upper 80s.

Even cooler weather is expected statewide on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66

Sun: High: 90 Sunny.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

