Ellis man sentenced to 40 years for producing child porn

Clinton McElroy, of Ellis, was sentenced to 480 months in prison for child porn.
Clinton McElroy, of Ellis, was sentenced to 480 months in prison for child porn.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Ellis man faces 40 years in prison for a child sex crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a judge sentenced 49-year-old Clinton Wade McElroy to 480 months for child pornography.

In May, McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after a prior conviction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In court documents, McElroy admitted that between May and June of 2020, “he persuaded an 8-year-old child to produce sexually explicit images and send them to him through an online game and various messaging applications.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the FBI and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

