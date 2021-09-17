Advertisement

FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

FDA meets Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters
FDA meets Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - An influential federal advisory panel has rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The vote Friday, 61-3, was a blow to the Biden administration’s plan to shore up people’s protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses. And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the U.S. experience.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Mattie Steinhilpert lean on their faith as they face a long road to physical and...
Couple leans on faith after death of newborn daughter, COVID hospitalization
SWAT was called out to the 900 block of N. Broadway Thursday afternoon where a search warrant ...
2 arrested following search warrant involving fentanyl in north Wichita
A few storms possible Friday evening
Another front headed for Kansas
KHP said an erratic driver was driving on I-135 when they crashed out.
KHP: Erratic driver crashes off NB I-135 at 21st Street
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Hutchinson hospital making history with drone technology, supply delivery
David and Mattie Steinhilpert lean on their faith as they face a long road to physical and...
Couple leans on faith after death of newborn daughter, COVID hospitalization
Teenager Josie Jones got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Sedgwick County planning vaccine rollout for younger children as pediatric COVID cases rise
Rural Kansas hospitals could soon be facing bed shortage
Rural Kansas hospitals may be ‘2 or 3’ patients away from bed shortage