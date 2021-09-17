Former Sedgwick County sergeant sentenced for stalking

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading no contest to stalking an ex-girlfriend.

Justin Maxfield was sentenced Wednesday for the misdemeanor charge. An affidavit says Maxfield was charged after his ex-girlfriend told police in April that he sent unwanted text messages to her and had visited her home and workplace after being asked to stay away. Maxfield, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was suspended when he was arrested in April. He resigned in May.

