Advertisement

Former Sedgwick County sergeant sentenced for stalking

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading no contest to stalking an ex-girlfriend.

Justin Maxfield was sentenced Wednesday for the misdemeanor charge. An affidavit says Maxfield was charged after his ex-girlfriend told police in April that he sent unwanted text messages to her and had visited her home and workplace after being asked to stay away. Maxfield, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was suspended when he was arrested in April. He resigned in May.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
police lights
Woman abducted from Eastborough, later found Tuesday evening
A few storms possible Friday evening
Another front headed for Kansas
McConnell Air Force Base
Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

The Kansas Humane Society reports a large number of cats up for adoption as summer winds down.
Shelters still seeing big increase in cats they’re receiving as summer comes to close
Interview with Eric Litweiller
WATCH: Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas discusses online screening process
Game at Kansas State Fair
Rides, games always a popular attraction at Kansas State Fair
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly at state fair
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly responds to Biden administration vaccine mandate