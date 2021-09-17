Friday night storms for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet Friday morning across Kansas, but that will change later today. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of storms to north and west Kansas, though little to no impact is expected in Wichita.

Expect highs to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s today through Monday in the metro area. Along with temperatures five to ten degrees above average will be quite a bit of sunshine.

A strong cold front is coming to Kansas next Monday. Showers and storms are a safe bet along the front, Monday afternoon into the night, and behind the front will be much cooler temperatures. Highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday will fall into the 40s and during the night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: An evening storm, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 90.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 92. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 88. Windy with increasing clouds and late-day storms.

Tue: Low: 56. High: 75. Clearing, windy, and much cooler.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 78. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 81. Mostly sunny.

