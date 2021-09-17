Advertisement

Gas odor in area prompts evacuations at 3 Wichita elementary schools

The Wichita Fire Dept. responds to a report of a natural gas odor Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Gardiner Elementary School.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong natural gas odor in parts of south and west Wichita prompted evacuations at three elementary schools in the Wichita school district Friday morning. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said the evacuations at Gardner, Lawrence and Dodge elementary schools were precautionary as the Wichita Fire Department investigated the source of the smell.

A spokesperson for Black Hills Energy said operations crews in the area did not detect any natural gas in the air. While the precise source of the smell wasn’t pinned down, the spokesperson indicated a possible, non-emergency cause. The all-clear was given within an hour of the evacuations and students and staff at the three impacted schools were able to resume their days.

