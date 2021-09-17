Hutchinson hospital making history with drone technology, supply delivery

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - During a nationwide labor shortage, hospitals are finding creative ways to meet demand. Hutchinson Regional Medical Center will make history as the first test site in the country to deliver medical supplies by drone.

For decades, medical supplies have been transported by medical couriers. Now, drones will begin helping to bring medical supplies to hospitals. Test flights show drones can cut delivery times by more than half. The drone program will deliver medical supplies, tissue samples and blood from Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to McPherson, Cheney and possibly Ellsworth in the future, helping out rural hospitals that are overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is expecting full approval from the FAA sometime in the next 30 days and what happens at Hutchinson’s hospital will help to shape the future of these flights.

