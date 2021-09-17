Advertisement

Hutchinson hospital making history with drone technology, supply delivery

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - During a nationwide labor shortage, hospitals are finding creative ways to meet demand. Hutchinson Regional Medical Center will make history as the first test site in the country to deliver medical supplies by drone.

For decades, medical supplies have been transported by medical couriers. Now, drones will begin helping to bring medical supplies to hospitals. Test flights show drones can cut delivery times by more than half. The drone program will deliver medical supplies, tissue samples and blood from Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to McPherson, Cheney and possibly Ellsworth in the future, helping out rural hospitals that are overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is expecting full approval from the FAA sometime in the next 30 days and what happens at Hutchinson’s hospital will help to shape the future of these flights.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Middle School in Wichita, Kansas
TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County
police lights
Woman abducted from Eastborough, later found Tuesday evening
David and Mattie Steinhilpert lean on their faith as they face a long road to physical and...
Couple leans on faith after death of newborn daughter, COVID hospitalization
A few storms possible Friday evening
Another front headed for Kansas
McConnell Air Force Base
Misunderstanding leads to gate closure at McConnell Air Force Base

Latest News

Drone
Hutchinson hospital becomes test site for drone delivery service
mentoring program
Wichita Public Schools launches program aimed at reducing suspensions, increasing graduations
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools launches program aimed at reducing suspensions, increasing graduations
Wichita WInd Surge
Wichita Wind Surge clinch playoff berth in inaugural season