Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas rodeo community is mourning the death of a popular bull rider.

Richard Schleicher died in a car crash in Oregon Thursday night. Two others were hurt.

According to a Facebook post by Ride Tough Rodeo Ministries, Schleicher, who is from Stockton, was in Oregon for the Pendleton Roundup.

Kansas Biggest Rodeo also made a post on Facebook saying Schleicher had competed at many of its rodeos as well.

