Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas rodeo community is mourning the death of a popular bull rider.
Richard Schleicher died in a car crash in Oregon Thursday night. Two others were hurt.
According to a Facebook post by Ride Tough Rodeo Ministries, Schleicher, who is from Stockton, was in Oregon for the Pendleton Roundup.
Kansas Biggest Rodeo also made a post on Facebook saying Schleicher had competed at many of its rodeos as well.
