Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas rodeo community is mourning the death of a popular bull rider.

Richard Schleicher died in a car crash in Oregon Thursday night. Two others were hurt.

According to a Facebook post by Ride Tough Rodeo Ministries, Schleicher, who is from Stockton, was in Oregon for the Pendleton Roundup.

Kansas Biggest Rodeo also made a post on Facebook saying Schleicher had competed at many of its rodeos as well.

Our condolences to the family of Richard Schleicher, who passed away in a car accident last night. He was a bull rider who lived in Stockton and competed at our rodeo many times. Rest easy, buddy......... 💔😢✝️

Posted by Kansas Biggest Rodeo on Friday, September 17, 2021

