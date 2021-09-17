KBI arrests Medicine Lodge police officer for child abuse, battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Thursday night arrested an officer with the Medicine Lodge Police Department. Agents arrested 33-year-old Tate M. Rosenbaum for one count of abuse of a child and one count of battery.

Rosenbaum was arrested at his home in Pratt and was booked into the Pratt County Jail. The KBI said the charges against him are connected with an incident that happened on July 22.

“The KBI initiated this investigation on July 23, after the Pratt Police Department requested KBI assistance,” the agency said.

