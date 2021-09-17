Motorcyclist dies in crash with law enforecement vehicle in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcycle collided with a marked law enforcement vehicle responding to another crash in Greenwood County Thursday.

The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Karl Sturn from Missouri, died in the crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the law enforcement vehicle was turning left onto U400 when the motorcycle, going eastbound, collided.

The driver of the other vehicle had only minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.