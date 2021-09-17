Advertisement

Reno County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 men killed in August double homicide

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office identified two men killed in an Aug. 27 double homicide as 56-year-old Marion Edward Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Duane Anstine.

On Aug. 27, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man’s body was found after they responded to a welfare check the day before. At that time, the sheriff’s office said it believed the man died form a gunshot wound. Deputies then found a second body on the property in eastern Reno County.

Maize police arrested Kyle Hardwick in connection with the case. Hardwick, identified as a person of interest in the double homicide, was turned over to Reno County authorities. Hardwick was booked into the Reno County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and felony theft.

