Reno County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 men killed in August double homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office identified two men killed in an Aug. 27 double homicide as 56-year-old Marion Edward Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Duane Anstine.

On Aug. 27, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man’s body was found after they responded to a welfare check the day before. At that time, the sheriff’s office said it believed the man died form a gunshot wound. Deputies then found a second body on the property in eastern Reno County.

Maize police arrested Kyle Hardwick in connection with the case. Hardwick, identified as a person of interest in the double homicide, was turned over to Reno County authorities. Hardwick was booked into the Reno County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and felony theft.

