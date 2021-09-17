Shelters still seeing big increase in cats they’re receiving as summer comes to close

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As summer comes to a close, Wichita area animal shelters report still seeing a big increase in the number of cats they’re receiving. That’s led some shelters to reaching capacity.

Aaliyah Warren and her boyfriend visited the Kansas Humane Society Thursday, expecting to get a dog. Instead, they went home with a cat named Warren says, chose them. They named it “Thicken Nugget.”

“We fell in love with that cat instantly, just from looking at it,” Warren said. “I was like, ‘this is the one. It chose us, we didn’t choose it. It chose us.”

The adoption of “Thicken Nugget” is one happy ending from a situation that challenges area shelters in the summer months. The KHS and other shelters in Wichita say there’s always an influx of kittens in the summer months which causes the shelters to reach capacity.

“KHS is very close to being at capacity with the number of cats we can care for right now,” Kansas Humane Society Director of Marketing and Communications Ericka Goering said. “We have about 90 in our care in the shelter here that are available for adoption and ready to go home today. We have about another 150 or so in foster care right now.”

Goering hopes that more people like Warren will come into the shelters to give more cats new homes.

