Where’s Shane? Hutchinson Football

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS HERE! This morning we’re out at Hutchinson High School gearing up for their big game against Maize South... and having some fun while we do it!

This morning we’ll be hanging out with the cheer squad and dance team, checking in with the football team, and grooving along with the band!

And for everything you need when it comes to high school sports-- head on over to catchitkansas.com!

