WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire is responding to a fire at a manufactured home in South Wichita.

The fire is in the area of 59th Street South and Washington. No injuries have been reported.

House fire at E 59th St S and Washington. Fire visible from a manufactured home. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) September 17, 2021

