Wichita police arrest man in connection with ‘burglary crime trend’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a man charged with numerous counts associated with a series of home break-ins. The WPD said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged 54-year-old Willis Lewis Jr. for two counts of aggravated burglary, 16 counts of burglary, eight counts of felony theft, eight counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of felony criminal damage to property and 16 counts of misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

The WPD said its burglary section “has been investigating a burglary crime trend of residential homes being broken into and jewelry, firearms and other property being taken.”

“Through examination of evidence and interviews, detectives were able to determine Lewis’ involvement in 19 separate cases,” the WPD said. “The cases represent 5% of the residential burglaries reported in Wichita between June and September and a loss of approximately $56,000.”

The WPD said Lewis has multiple previous felony arrests and convictions and is on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“WPD burglary detectives are diligently working to help keep Wichita safe and hold offenders accountable for their actions,” the department said. “To date, Wichita has experienced a 21% decrease in burglaries when compared to a five-year average.”

