Wichita State students protest handling of sexual assault investigation

Students gathered at Wichita State University on Sept. 17 to protest the handling of a sexual...
Students gathered at Wichita State University on Sept. 17 to protest the handling of a sexual assault that took place at Shocker Hall.(KWCH)
By Alex Flippin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students gather at Wichita State University Friday afternoon calling for action after a sexual assault was reported last weekend.

A flyer about this demonstration began circulating on social media shortly after it was reported that the sexual assault happened at Shocker Hall. According to the Wichita State University Police daily crime log, the assault took place on Sept. 12 inside a dorm room.

Eyewitness News is choosing not to release the name of the victim, but they have been vocal on social media regarding the alleged assault saying university police have done little with the investigation. For that reason, students say they are demanding justice in the case.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma released a statement on Thursday stating, “We take seriously any report of sexual violence and fully support survivors of such abuse.” He went on to say that the university police department is “highly trained” to investigate such cases and that Wichita State has been named one of the Top 25 safest campuses in the nation.

