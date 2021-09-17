Wichita Wind Surge clinch playoff berth in inaugural season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Recap from Tim Grubbs with the Wichita Wind Surge

In a big game, the Wind Surge earned themselves a trip to the 2021 postseason with a 3-2 comeback win over the Arkansas Travelers. The Wind Surge will wait to find out who exactly they play and who is the one seed, but for now Wichita will host playoff baseball.

Game three featured a pitching battle between Chris Vallimont and Matt Brash. Both kept the opposing team scoreless for five innings. In the top of the sixth, the Travs broke through with a solo home run from Jack Larsen. That one mistake was all Chris Vallimont gave up in his start and he kept his team in the game after he exited the mound. The Wind Surge backed up Vallimont’s start by taxing Matt Brash in the bottom half of the sixth. Before the inning, the Surge only mustered three hits through five innings. Wichita finally got to Brash, plating three runs in the frame. After back-to-back singles from Trey Cabbage and Jermaine Palacios and a walk from Andrew Bechtold, the bases were loaded for the Wind Surge with just one out. A couple batters later, Ernie De La Trinidad provided the clutch hit Wichita was looking for. On a 3-2 count, De La Trinidad won the battle against Brash with a single to right field to score Cabbage and Palacios, driving in his 36th and 37th RBIs of the year. With runners on the corners after the De La Trinidad single, Arkansas’ Jake Anchia committed another error. With De La Trinidad caught in no mans after a pitch, Anchia tried to pick off De La Trinidad at second, but instead one-hopped the ball into center field. Bechtold was able to score on the error and the Wind Surge were on top 3-1 with three frames to go.

The Travs scored once in the top of the ninth, and had the tying run at first base, but Adam Lau managed to record a fly out to end the threat and clinch a playoff spot for the Wichita Wind Surge.

Chris Vallimont was terrific in his 21st start of the season. Vallimont threw 5.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out four on the start. Erik Manoah stepped up big tonight and picked up his first win for the Surge. Manoah threw 2.1 innings and gave up just one hit while striking out four in his appearance. Recently activated off the inactive list, Adam Lau earned his first save by pitching the ninth and closing out a big game.

NOTES: Adam Lau was activated from the temporary inactive list.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game four of the series against the Arkansas Travelers tomorrow evening (09/17). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Cole Sands (3-2, 2.63 ERA). Arkansas’ starter for game four is still to be decided. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

The final call!🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Sx2DDEe1tn — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) September 17, 2021

