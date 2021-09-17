Winfield school district creates in-school daycare to help keep teachers in classroom

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Public Schools wants to keep its teachers in its classrooms. But educators are coming up against a challenge, trying to find childcare for their own kids.

“I had three teachers that we lost because they went to a district that had a daycare,” Country View Elementary School Principal Desaree Groene said.

Groene went to the Winfield school board with a plan to offer daycare in the district’s schools. It will be piloted this first year at Country View and Irving elementary schools.

“We’re just really excited to get all the young kids in here. We’re not used to seeing infants and toddlers at the elementary school,” said Irving Elementary School Principal Jeff Everett.

Rooms where the daycares will be set up are under construction, slated to open next month.

“I know that I would have lost a lead person in my building this year if we wouldn’t have gotten this up and going. And luckily, her in-laws and her parents are making it work until October, mid-October when we can actually open our doors,” Groene said of the daycare at Country View Elementary School.

Once the daycares open, the first priority will be going to staff, but the district said if there are still open spots, it’ll open it up to the rest of the community, and this is a program it expects will be growing in the years to come.

Winfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nathan reed said the district is looking at six to nine spots at each daycare site with the possibility of adding staff to grow the program if the district has more interest.

The district said this does more than just retain teachers and staff. It helps when Winfield Public Schools is looking to hire.

“Say ‘hey, we have this option for your family,’ and to give them an affordable and trustworthy place to send their kids will be a huge, huge recruiting factor,” Groene said.

For the Winfield school district, it’s finding and keeping quality talent that it believes will make a difference in students’ lives. The district is hiring staff for the daycare centers and received some items donated by the community to help get the service started.

