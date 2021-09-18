Hot again Sunday, strong cold front arrives Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be hot again before a strong cold front brings much cooler weather into the workweek.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with breezy south winds.

There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening over far southwest Kansas, otherwise most of the state will remain dry with some scattered clouds.

A strong cold front will move into western Kansas by daybreak Monday, and it will continue to move east across the rest of the state during the day. Expect very gusty north winds behind the front and falling temperatures.

Western Kansas will have highs in the 70s Monday. Eastern Kansas will warm into the 80s ahead of the front with cooler temperatures arriving by the evening.

The front looks like it will move through faster, which will keep the highest chance for thunderstorms east of the Flint Hills during the day. However, a few rain showers could develop behind the front over south central Kansas Monday night.

Behind the front, very low humidity is expected through the middle of the week ahead with highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 70

Mon: High: 88 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of overnight showers.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 57 Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Sunny.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

