Hot September weekend

Hot, dry weather continues this weekend
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weekend across Kansas, by mid-September standards.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is keeping the heat around this weekend. Good news is this system will break down next week and Fall weather makes an appearance. Sunny to mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. A cold front surges southward on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and storms.

At this time, the cold front appears to move through Kansas making it to south-central Kansas between 3-5pm Monday. That means another hot day for Wichita and areas of southeast Kansas, while the rest of the state sees highs in the 70s. A few showers and isolated storms are possible along and behind this front on Monday evening and have potential to persist through midnight. This is not a heavy rain or severe weather type of system and if strong storms develop- it will most likely be across southeast Kansas. Confidence is high- cooler weather is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. Get ready to turn off the A/C and open the windows.

Mild and dry weather persists through the end of the week into next weekend with cool mornings and warm afternoons- typical Fall weather for Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 70

Mon: High: 88 Partly cloudy, breezy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 51 Sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

