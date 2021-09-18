Pastors win goat milking competition at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair has new goat milking champions.

A group of pastors from Hutchinson beat out the two-time winning Kansas Highway Patrol troopers.

The competition was highly competitive, but in the end, the pastors walked away with the win. At least one said he had some prior experience.

“Luckily, I grew up on a small goat farm actually between Colwich and Andale,” said Fr. Aaron Spexarth. “So, I had a little background, but I honestly have not milked a goat since the age of 12.”

A huge hit with families at the Kansas State Fair is the petting zoo. The kids can pet goats, kangaroos, zebras and potbelly pigs. Plus, they can see the babies. Some are only a month old. The petting zoo is highly interactive and allows kids to feed the animals.

”My favorite memory this year is feeding the camel cause they literally just take the food right out of your hand, whether you like it or not,” said one fairgoer.

The fair will come to a close on Sunday, but not before some big names take the stage.

Chris Janson performed Friday night at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand. On Saturday, Eyewitness News anchor Rachel Hackbarth will introduce rapper Nelly for a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are still available here. And on Sunday, Darcy Lyne Farmer will round out the performances at 3 p.m. at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.

