Wichita Police looking for 10-year-old runaway
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating a 10-year-old runaway named Jaydyn O’Quinn.
Around 11 a.m. today, Jaydyn willfully left his home in the 600 block of South Courtleigh. He is described as five feet tall, medium build, and having short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and carrying a black and red-trimmed backpack.
If you see Jaydyn or know his whereabouts, please call 911. We will keep you update as we learn more.
