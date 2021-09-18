Wichita Police looking for 10-year-old runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating a 10-year-old runaway named Jaydyn O’Quinn.

Around 11 a.m. today, Jaydyn willfully left his home in the 600 block of South Courtleigh. He is described as five feet tall, medium build, and having short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and carrying a black and red-trimmed backpack.

WPD needs your help locating 10yo runaway Jaydyn O'Quinn. At 11 a.m. Jaydyn willfully left his home in the 600blk of S. Courtleigh. 5'06", medium build, short brown hair. Last seen wearing a black and gray t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and carrying a black/red trim backpack pic.twitter.com/s3Qvk5JBT0 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) September 18, 2021

If you see Jaydyn or know his whereabouts, please call 911. We will keep you update as we learn more.

