Strong cold front arrives Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will move through the state on Monday, bringing very gusty north winds and much cooler temperatures.

Morning temperatures will start out in the 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over eastern Kansas.

The front will move through western Kansas early in the morning and then will move through central and eastern Kansas during the afternoon. North winds will gust up to 40 mph as the front moves in.

Behind the front, high temperatures will only reach the 70s to near 80 for western Kansas. Central and eastern Kansas will still be warm for most of the day ahead of the front with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

The front should move through dry during the day with the better chance for thunderstorms closer to Topeka and Kansas City. Behind the front, there could be some light rain showers that develop late Monday night through daybreak Tuesday over portions of southern Kansas.

If any rain develops, it will be isolated and light with amounts under one-tenth of an inch.

Otherwise, temperatures will remain mild for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s with low humidity.

A changing weather pattern will already bring more warm weather back to Kansas by late in the week and next weekend as highs return to the 80s. Rain chances appear very low for most areas for the rest of the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-25; gusty. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy with isolated showers possible late. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 57

Tue: High: 75 Isolated AM showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Sunny.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 55 Sunny.

