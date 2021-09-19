Advertisement

Summer-like weather again today

Summer-like today, cooler weather on the way
Summer-like today, cooler weather on the way
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More heat in the forecast for Kansas today, however Fall weather is just a couple days away.

We are watching a strong weather system move into the Pacific Northwest this morning- which will bring the first shot of “cooler” weather to Kansas in the days ahead. The air looks cool enough to drop the morning lows into the upper 40s and 50s through the middle of the week.

Today will feel more like summer as south winds increase through the afternoon. Gusts of 30-35 mph will be common across western Kansas with gusts to 25, possible in the central part of the state. Under sunny skies temperatures will max out in the low to mid 90s, which is 8-10 degrees above normal for mid September. The cold front will move into western Kansas by Monday morning and advance into the central part of the state by Noon. South-central Kansas can expect the front to pass between 2-4pm. You’ll know when the front pushes through, as winds will shift from south to north and temperatures will likely fall 5-10 degrees through the afternoon. A few storms may develop along the front through Monday afternoon, with the highest likelihood begin across southeast Kansas. Highs Monday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of the front, with 70s and low 80s behind it. A few lingering scattered showers and rumbles are possible across southern Kansas Monday night.

By Tuesday, everyone sees some fall-like weather with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Cooler weather sticks around Wednesday with 80s returning to the forecast through the end of the week and next weekend. The dry stretch of weather should continue for the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 91

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Chance of storms SE of Wichita by afternoon. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy- slight chance of spotty showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 57

Tue: High: 76 Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Sunny.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 58 Sunny.

