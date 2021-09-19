Walters Branch Library holds opening ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today was the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Wichita’s newest library in southeast Wichita, Walters Branch Library.

The Walters Branch Library opened earlier this year, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. The library is named after Doctor Ronald W. Walters, who helped organize the Dockum sit-in here in Wichita, among other notable achievements. His wife, Patricia Walters, says that’s why this dedication is special.

“He had a special affinity to Wichita, Kansas, and Wichita has been very, very good to him. And this is the crowning jewel of, I think, his life’s journey, “said Patricia Walters.

If you want to learn more about Doctors Walters and his works around the world, you can read some of his works at this library.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.