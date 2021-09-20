Advertisement

10 injured in three-vehicle accident in Greenwood County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) - An investigation continues into a southeastern Kansas accident that left 10 people injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened Sunday evening in Greenwood County when a Dodge Caravan crossed the center line on Highway 400 and struck a semi, then a Hyundai.

The driver of the Caravan was hospitalized with serious injuries. Another adult in the van and five children suffered minor injuries. Minor injuries were also reported for the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai and two 18-year-old passengers. The semi-driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Heartspring student dies in crash near 40th and Webb
generic
Child injured in lawnmower incident
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Strong cold front arrives Monday
KWCH Car Crash generic
Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Derby eyes public access beach for STAR bond district

Latest News

One person suffered critical injuries Friday night (9/17/21) in a crash near 21st and Woodland.
1 critically hurt in north Wichita motorcycle crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies in crash with law enforecement vehicle in Greenwood County
KHP said an erratic driver was driving on I-135 when they crashed out.
KHP: Erratic driver crashes off NB I-135 at 21st Street