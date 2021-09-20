10 injured in three-vehicle accident in Greenwood County

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) - An investigation continues into a southeastern Kansas accident that left 10 people injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened Sunday evening in Greenwood County when a Dodge Caravan crossed the center line on Highway 400 and struck a semi, then a Hyundai.

The driver of the Caravan was hospitalized with serious injuries. Another adult in the van and five children suffered minor injuries. Minor injuries were also reported for the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai and two 18-year-old passengers. The semi-driver was not hurt.

