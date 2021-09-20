Advertisement

Cold front bringing Fall into focus

By Cassie Wilson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are kicking of our Monday breezy and warm as we wait for a cold front to pass through today. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity looks to stay to our east today. Overall, the focus of this front is the cooler air it will bring. Expect highs in the 70′s for the first in 83 days, since June 29th. Tonight there could be enough leftover moisture to prompt some showers into your Tuesday start but they’ll stay isolated in nature.

Cooler air looks to hold through the mid-week with some moderate warming expected by Friday. Highs slowly return to the mid 80′s as we head into our first Fall weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 89

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with isolated showers possible late. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 58

Tomorrow: High: 74 Isolated AM showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 49 Sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 60 Sunny.

