Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in police custody following at least two crashes on Kellogg.

The police department said around 2:13 p.m., 911 received a call about a car westbound on Kellogg with a driver who appeared to be under the influence.

An officer responded and tried to make contact with the driver. At that time, the driver reversed his car and intentionally hit the police car. Rather than stopping, he sped off. The police car was unoccupied at the time, by the time the officer got back into his car, the suspect had gotten away.

The suspect then drove to Kellogg and Oliver and caused a crash involving six other vehicles. No one was seriously hurt.

After the crash, the suspect ran from the scene and into a neighborhood close to the scene. Officers eventually found him on South Dellrose and arrested him.

