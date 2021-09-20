Advertisement

Fall weather returns to Kansas

Temperatures will be below normal through midweek
Temperatures will be cooler than normal through midweek.
Temperatures will be cooler than normal through midweek.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says fall weather finally shows up in Kansas, but it may not be something that sticks around for more than few days. A warming trend is likely later in the week.

Chances for rain will also be hard to find in the coming days as the weather pattern favors mainly sunshine and low humidity.

Tuesday will have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. The north winds will start going down during the late afternoon hours.

Wednesday morning should start with lows in the 40s, and highs that will once again be in the 70s. However, with a return to south winds expected by Thursday, highs will return to the 80s, which will be back above normal for late September.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 78 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 LOw: 51 Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 53 Sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 59 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Heartspring student dies in crash near 40th and Webb
generic
Child injured in lawnmower incident
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Strong cold front arrives Monday
KWCH Car Crash generic
Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Derby eyes public access beach for STAR bond district

Latest News

Fall arriving one day early
Cold front bringing Fall into focus
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Strong cold front arrives Monday
Summer-like today, cooler weather on the way
Summer-like weather again today
Forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon.
Hot again Sunday, strong cold front arrives Monday