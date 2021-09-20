Fall weather returns to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says fall weather finally shows up in Kansas, but it may not be something that sticks around for more than few days. A warming trend is likely later in the week.

Chances for rain will also be hard to find in the coming days as the weather pattern favors mainly sunshine and low humidity.

Tuesday will have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. The north winds will start going down during the late afternoon hours.

Wednesday morning should start with lows in the 40s, and highs that will once again be in the 70s. However, with a return to south winds expected by Thursday, highs will return to the 80s, which will be back above normal for late September.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 78 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 LOw: 51 Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 53 Sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 59 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

