Jury trial begins for man accused of causing crash that killed Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jury selection began Monday for the man accused of killing a Wichita radio personality in a 2019 car crash.

Ray Watkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 crash.

Court documents show Watkins had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. According to police, Watkins ran a red light and hit Hall’s car at an intersection near Kellogg and Rock Road in the early morning hours on April 29.

Hall was pinned in his car and died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.