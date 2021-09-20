Advertisement

Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to fellow officer

Springfield, Mo. Officer Mark Priebe receive the kidney of Independence Officer Blaze...
Springfield, Mo. Officer Mark Priebe receive the kidney of Independence Officer Blaze Madrid-Evans who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15, 2021.(Heather Priebe/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

Twenty-two-year-old Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who graduated from the police academy just two months ago, was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect also died in the shootout.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020, and his kidneys began to fail in June.

Priebe’s family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.

Fallen Independence Police Officer Donates Kidney to Springfield Police Officer Two Missouri police officers never got...

Posted by Springfield, MO Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

