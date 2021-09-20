Advertisement

Ravens mount 4th Quarter comeback vs Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown in the first half of an...
Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Barry Wilner
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories.

The matchup of NFL MVPs - Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year - was a wild affair from the start. And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Child injured in lawnmower incident
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Derby eyes public access beach for STAR bond district
KWCH Car Crash generic
Heartspring student dies in crash near 40th and Webb
KWCH Car Crash generic
Kansas bullrider killed in Oregon crash
Goat Milking Competition
Pastors win goat milking competition at Kansas State Fair

Latest News

Wichita WInd Surge
Wichita Wind Surge clinch playoff berth in inaugural season
(Courtesy KCTV)
Trial date set for former Chiefs assistant charged with DWI
Luke Barnes
Southwestern College QB embraces return to football
Football fans flock to Wichita bars and grills for opening NFL Sunday games