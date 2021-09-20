Restrooms at Wichita’s Boston Park Splash Pad closed due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The restrooms at the Boston Splash Pad will be closed until further notice.

The city shared a tweet Monday morning showing the damage city crews found inside the facilities. In the photo, you can see broken sinks, broken toilets and urinals and toilet paper littered across the building.

The city said it has seen an increase in vandalism at its facilities. Wichita City Councilman Brandon retweeted the City of Wichita encouraging parents to discourage their kids from participating in the “devious licks” TikTok challenge where people steal or vandalize from schools and post it on social media,

“Talk to your children about the very real damage these Tik Tok challenges do,” said Johnson. “This is terrible.”

Wichita Park & Recreation staff have been seeing increasing amounts of restroom vandalism at our facilities. This is how staff found the restrooms at the Boston Splash Pad. The restrooms at the splash pad will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ts5hmmetPv — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) September 20, 2021

